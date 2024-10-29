German Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine is 'legitimate' target for Russia, Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The new factory of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, which opened in late October in Ukraine, is a "legitimate" target for Russian attacks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian pro-state news agency Ria Novosti on Oct. 29.

The facility, which is already operating in Ukraine, is set to produce a batch of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles by the end of the year, according to Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

Rheinmetall provides weapons and equipment to Ukraine under contracts with the German government, such as Leopard 1 tanks, mortar shells, and drone surveillance systems. The company previously said it plans to open at least four production plants in Ukraine.

The Kremlin's recent threats were not the first for Rheinmetall, and their facilities are well protected in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing the company.

According to Papperger, the company intends to open a second plant in Ukraine "in the near future," with the production of gunpowder, tank ammunition, and air defense systems in their sights.