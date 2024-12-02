This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Zelensky, Scholz meet in Kyiv as Germany unveils military aid

by Martin Fornusek December 2, 2024 2:23 PM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Dec. 2, 2024, together paying respects to Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war with Russia. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Dec. 2, together paying respect to Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war with Russia.

Scholz visited Ukraine's capital for the first time since June 2022, promising 650 million euros ($680 million) worth of arms to be supplied this December.

A German Defense Ministry spokesperson clarified that this will be part of a 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) package already announced in October. It includes two ISIR-T air defense systems, armored vehicles, attack drones, 10 Leopard 1 tanks, winter equipment, and generators, spokesperson Mitko Muller told the media.

"Winter is just around the corner, so there will also be winter equipment, as well as hand-held weapons and warming devices," Mitko said.

The imminent delivery of the two IRIS-T systems – one medium-range and one short-range – was previously announced by a German military officer in November.

The chancellor's arrival comes shortly after his controversial phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which drew criticism from Kyiv.

Under Scholz's leadership, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S. The chancellor was nevertheless often criticized for cautious approach on some key issues, such as his refusal to provide Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Recently, Scholz criticized Friedrich Merz, the CDU/CSU party leader who will seek to unseat the chancellor in the February snap elections, for the latter's willingness to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

