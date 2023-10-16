Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
German minister: US financial aid 'indispensable' for Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 16, 2023 8:11 PM 2 min read
Christian Lindner, German Minister of Finance, speaks to the media on Oct. 1, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said it's essential the U.S. continues to provide Ukraine with financial support alongside European commitment, calling the U.S. aid "indispensable," the German broadcaster ARD reported on Oct. 16.

His statement comes as the U.S. assistance for Kyiv is facing opposition in Congress from a hardline faction of the Republican Party.

While a recent legislative battle led to the ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the White House has assured that the U.S. can continue providing aid until Congress returns to session.

Lindner took part in a meeting between European finance ministers and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who briefed the ministers on the country's domestic political debate, according to ARD.

Yellen said, cited by Reuters, that support for Ukraine remained a "top priority" for the U.S. and the European Union.

She also reportedly pledged that President Joe Biden's administration would fight to ensure that a bipartisan majority in the US Congress approved "robust" and uninterrupted aid to Kyiv.

"We cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for economic reasons when it has shown an ability to succeed on the battlefield," the U.S. treasury secretary added.

On Oct. 15, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that Biden's administration was preparing a funding package worth significantly more than $2 billion, which would include military aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Earlier, Sullivan said that the U.S. was more than capable of simultaneously providing aid to both Ukraine and its long-time ally Israel, currently embroiled in a war with Hamas in Gaza.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Editors' Picks

