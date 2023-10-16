German minister: US financial aid 'indispensable' for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said it's essential the U.S. continues to provide Ukraine with financial support alongside European commitment, calling the U.S. aid "indispensable," the German broadcaster ARD reported on Oct. 16.

His statement comes as the U.S. assistance for Kyiv is facing opposition in Congress from a hardline faction of the Republican Party.

While a recent legislative battle led to the ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the White House has assured that the U.S. can continue providing aid until Congress returns to session.

Lindner took part in a meeting between European finance ministers and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who briefed the ministers on the country's domestic political debate, according to ARD.

Yellen said, cited by Reuters, that support for Ukraine remained a "top priority" for the U.S. and the European Union.

She also reportedly pledged that President Joe Biden's administration would fight to ensure that a bipartisan majority in the US Congress approved "robust" and uninterrupted aid to Kyiv.

"We cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for economic reasons when it has shown an ability to succeed on the battlefield," the U.S. treasury secretary added.

On Oct. 15, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that Biden's administration was preparing a funding package worth significantly more than $2 billion, which would include military aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Earlier, Sullivan said that the U.S. was more than capable of simultaneously providing aid to both Ukraine and its long-time ally Israel, currently embroiled in a war with Hamas in Gaza.