Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Biden readies spending package of over $2 billion including aid for Israel, Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek October 15, 2023 5:53 PM 1 min read
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the press at the White House on Nov. 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is preparing a funding package worth significantly more than $2 billion, which will include military aid for Ukraine and Israel, national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Oct. 15.

Sullivan said in an interview with CBS' Face the Nation program that the White House will lead intensive talks with Congress in the following week to secure approval for the package.

The media reported earlier that the Biden Administration and leading members of Congress are preparing an aid package of $2 billion for Israel, a long-standing ally currently embroiled in a war with Hamas in Gaza.

According to NBC News, the White House seeks to bundle funding for Israel with money for Ukraine, Taiwan, and other purposes, as assistance for Kyiv is encountering opposition from far-right lawmakers.

When asked whether the new support tranche will be worth $2 billion, Sullivan said that "the number is going to be significantly higher than that."

"But it will, as I said, certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in Ukraine and to help Israel defend itself as it fights its terrorist foes."

The aid for Ukraine has recently become a focal point of a legislative battle in Congress, which resulted in the ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. A hardline faction of the Republican Party grows increasingly critical of the level of support Washington provides to Ukraine.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
