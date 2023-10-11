Sullivan: US can support Ukraine and Israel simultaneously

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is more than capable of providing aid to both Israel and Ukraine at the same time, national security advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press conference on Oct. 11.

The U.S. has swiftly mobilized resources, including sending aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to nearby waters, to help Israel fight Hamas after a the terrorist group launched a large-scale attack on Israeli territory. U.S. forces are not directly involved in the fighting, said Sullivan, who directly dismissed the possibility of their deployment at this time.

The unfolding war in Israel has prompted some to question whether the U.S. would be able to retain its focus on Ukraine while also supporting long-time ally Israel.

"We firmly reject the notion that the United States of America cannot at once support the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and support the State of Israel," Sullivan said.

Despite concerns about infighting over spending in Congress, which has ground legislative progress to a halt and rendered the body speaker-less, Sullivan assured that the U.S. has the budgetary capabilities to provide aid until Congress returns to session.

Sullivan added Iran is "complicit in this attack in a broad sense because they have provided the lion’s share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas," but added that there is no concrete evidence at this time of their direct involvement in planning or carrying out the Oct. 7 attack.