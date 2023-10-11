Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Sullivan: US can support Ukraine and Israel simultaneously

by Nate Ostiller October 11, 2023 9:59 AM 2 min read
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the press at the White House on Nov. 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is more than capable of providing aid to both Israel and Ukraine at the same time, national security advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press conference on Oct. 11.

The U.S. has swiftly mobilized resources, including sending aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to nearby waters, to help Israel fight Hamas after a the terrorist group launched a large-scale attack on Israeli territory. U.S. forces are not directly involved in the fighting, said Sullivan, who directly dismissed the possibility of their deployment at this time.

The unfolding war in Israel has prompted some to question whether the U.S. would be able to retain its focus on Ukraine while also supporting long-time ally Israel.

"We firmly reject the notion that the United States of America cannot at once support the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and support the State of Israel," Sullivan said.

Despite concerns about infighting over spending in Congress, which has ground legislative progress to a halt and rendered the body speaker-less, Sullivan assured that the U.S. has the budgetary capabilities to provide aid until Congress returns to session.

Sullivan added Iran is "complicit in this attack in a broad sense because they have provided the lion’s share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas," but added that there is no concrete evidence at this time of their direct involvement in planning or carrying out the Oct. 7 attack.

VOA: US to unveil new $200 million Ukraine aid package
Washington is expected to provide an additional $200 million in military aid for Ukraine. The package will include the AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile, artillery munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), TOW anti-tank missiles, and 155mm and 105mm rounds.
The Kyiv IndependentLi Luo
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
