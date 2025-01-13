Skip to content
German Defense Minister denies Scholz blocked proposal for $3 billion arms package for Ukraine, says decision awaits

by Dmytro Basmat January 13, 2025 3:43 AM 2 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius talks to the media during the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein air base on March 19, 2024, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius denied media reports that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blocked a proposal for an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth 3 billion euros ($3.09 billion), adding that a decision on the funding awaits.

"There is no blockade. We have prepared a new aid package for Ukraine in the Defense Ministry," Pistorius told Tagesspiegel in an interview published on Jan. 13.

"(A decision to approve the aid package) must now be decided politically... As soon as all questions have been clarified, I expect a corresponding decision," Pistorius added.

Spiegel reported on Jan. 9, citing its undisclosed sources, that Scholz blocked a proposal for an additional military aid package, reportedly claiming that the existing allocation of 4 billion euros ($4.1 billion) for 2025, as well as funds from the $50 billion G7 loan financed by frozen Russian assets, should be sufficient support for Ukraine.

Scholz also reportedly expressed concern that the new government could take on significant financial obligations after early federal elections in February if the package was allowed to go ahead.

Under Scholz's leadership, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S. The chancellor has nevertheless often been criticized for his cautious approach on some key issues, such as his refusal to provide Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The new assistance plan, proposed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Pistorius, was for additional weapons including three additional Iris-T air defense batteries, 10 howitzers, and more artillery ammunition, according to Spiegel.

Pistorius and Baerbock hoped to gain parliamentary support for their proposal before the federal elections, and presented their proposal as "a vital signal of Germany's unwavering support."

Following the media reports of the blockade on Jan. 10, Baerbock neither confirmed nor denied reports of the halt in aid.

Despite Scholz's lack of support, Pistorius reiterated Germany's support during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as Ramstein, on Jan. 9, according to Spiegel.

Pistorius announced the provision of nearly 50 guided missiles for the Iris-T air defense system.

The missiles, originally designed for the Bundeswehr, were redirected directly from production to Ukraine.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
