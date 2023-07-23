General Staff: Ukrainian troops fight in 27 clashes with Russian army

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 23 that 27 military engagements with Russian troops had taken place over the past day.

In total, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles, of which 9 missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense, the General Staff said.

It also carried out 26 air strikes and hit Ukraine 35 times with multiple rocket launchers, injuring civilians, according to the General Staff.

On the night of July 22-23, a Russian missile attack significantly damaged the historic Transfiguration Cathedral in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

The heaviest fighting with Russian troops took place near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, as well as in the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv Oblast.

During the day, Russia shelled 25 settlements in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

At the same time, Ukraine's air defense hit 3 Russian manpower concentration areas and shot down 4 reconnaissance drones.






