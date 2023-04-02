General Staff: Ukrainian military repels over 70 Russian attacks over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military repelled more than 70 Russian attacks and struck 11 areas where Russian troops were concentrated over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff. Battles around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka remain the hottest in the war, the General Staff said.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched two missile strikes, 30 airstrikes, and more than 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems against Ukraine, according to the update.

Russia launched a missile attack on civilian sites in the cities of Druzhkivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast with ballistic missiles, killing and wounding civilians.

Russia's attacks on Avdiivka caused significant damage to infrastructure, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak.