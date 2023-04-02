Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian military repels over 70 Russian attacks over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military repelled more than 70 Russian attacks and struck 11 areas where Russian troops were concentrated over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff. Battles around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka remain the hottest in the war, the General Staff said.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched two missile strikes, 30 airstrikes, and more than 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems against Ukraine, according to the update.

Russia launched a missile attack on civilian sites in the cities of Druzhkivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast with ballistic missiles, killing and wounding civilians.

Russia's attacks on Avdiivka caused significant damage to infrastructure, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Surviving Avdiivka: Russia intensifies assault on city deemed a ‘second Bakhmut’
AVDIIVKA, Donetsk Oblast – Avdiivka is an eerie city to drive into in March 2023. One year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, but nine years into the Donbas war, the compact city just 10 kilometers from the center of occupied Donetsk is barely holding on. There is little choice
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
