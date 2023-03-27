Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Updated: Russian March 27 missile strike on Sloviansk kills 2, injures 29

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 12:53 PM 2 min read
The consequences of the Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast's Sloviansk on the morning of March 27, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Donetsk Oblast's city of Sloviansk on the morning of March 27, killing at least two people and wounding 29, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two Russian S-300 missiles hit the city center, damaging administrative and office buildings, five high-rises, and seven houses, said Kyrylenko.

The rescue operation in Sloviansk is ongoing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video showing the consequences of the Russian attack.

"The enemy must know: Ukraine will not forgive the abuse of our people, will not forgive these deaths and injuries," Zelensky wrote. "All Russian terrorists will be defeated. Everyone involved in this aggression will bear responsibility."

Russian forces also launched a missile attack on the town of Druzhkivka, the oblast governor reported.

An orphanage in the town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, damaged by a Russian missile strike on the morning of March 27, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)

An orphanage was "almost completely" destroyed, but there were no casualties, he added.

Earlier the same day, Kyrylenko said Russian attacks had killed one civilian and injured two more in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

3 killed, 5 injured as Russia attacks 7 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours
Russia launched attacks against seven Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, killing three civilians and injuring five more, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry media center reported on March 27.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.