Updated: Russian March 27 missile strike on Sloviansk kills 2, injures 29

Russian troops struck Donetsk Oblast's city of Sloviansk on the morning of March 27, killing at least two people and wounding 29, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two Russian S-300 missiles hit the city center, damaging administrative and office buildings, five high-rises, and seven houses, said Kyrylenko.

The rescue operation in Sloviansk is ongoing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video showing the consequences of the Russian attack.

"The enemy must know: Ukraine will not forgive the abuse of our people, will not forgive these deaths and injuries," Zelensky wrote. "All Russian terrorists will be defeated. Everyone involved in this aggression will bear responsibility."

Russian forces also launched a missile attack on the town of Druzhkivka, the oblast governor reported.

An orphanage in the town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, damaged by a Russian missile strike on the morning of March 27, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)

An orphanage was "almost completely" destroyed, but there were no casualties, he added.

Earlier the same day, Kyrylenko said Russian attacks had killed one civilian and injured two more in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.