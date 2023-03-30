Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian military repels more than 60 Russian assaults over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 30, 2023 6:53 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military repelled more than 60 Russian attacks in four areas on March 29, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning briefing.

Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the the General Staff. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and their outskirts remain the epicenter of the fighting.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched five missiles, 25 airstrikes, and 34 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

As a result of a Russian air strike on the cities of Berislav in Kherson Oblast and Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, civilians were injured, and homes and civil infrastructure were damaged.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted five strikes against Russian temporary bases and Ukrainian air defense units destroyed a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 bomber, according to the briefing.

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces struck three concentration areas of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system, an ammunition depot, and two Russian fuel warehouses, the General Staff said.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive involving Western tanks may begin in April or May, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
