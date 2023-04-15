General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 50 Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled 56 Russian attacks in those directions on April 14, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 19 missiles using the S-300 missile system targeting the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Russian forces also launched nine airstrikes and at least 42 MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's military positions as well as civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted five strikes against the Russian concentration of troops and equipment on April 14.

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit one control point, three more Russian formations, and one electronic warfare station, according to the General Staff's post. The Kyiv Independent was unable to independently verify those details at the time of publication.

The General Staff warns that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.