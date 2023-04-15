Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 50 Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2023 8:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled 56 Russian attacks in those directions on April 14, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 19 missiles using the S-300 missile system targeting the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Russian forces also launched nine airstrikes and at least 42 MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's military positions as well as civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted five strikes against the Russian concentration of troops and equipment on April 14.

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit one control point, three more Russian formations, and one electronic warfare station, according to the General Staff's post. The Kyiv Independent was unable to independently verify those details at the time of publication.

The General Staff warns that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
