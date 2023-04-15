Japan provides $400 million for Ukraine's reconstruction efforts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan signed an agreement to give Ukraine $400 million toward reconstruction efforts, according to a Facebook post from the Ministry of Reconstruction on April 14.

The Japanese government first agreed to the funding plan on March 30.

The funds were allocated to the Critical Infrastructure Emergency Recovery Program, which is meant to ensure the basic needs of citizens by restoring critical infrastructure that has been damaged due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Under the economic recovery program, funds will be allocated primarily to humanitarian assistance, including the supply of medical equipment, demining, and education, among other initiatives.

In addition to the grant, the Japanese government pledged $70 million for recovery efforts to the UN Development Program. In total, Japan plans to donate more than $600 million to Ukraine’s reconstruction for the year.

Ukraine’s reconstruction costs were estimated at $411 billion on March 23.