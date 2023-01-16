General Staff: Ukrainian forces hit Russian military positions 10 times

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shelled eight temporary Russian bases, a control point, and a fuel and ammunition depot on Jan. 16, reported the General Staff.

Russian forces reportedly conducted eight strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and communities over 20 times throughout the day in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Russian forces struck a house with an S-300 surface-to-air missile near the occupied town of Starobilsk in eastern Luhansk Oblast, killing two civilians, the General Staff reported.

Russian forces also shelled settlements in eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, including the front line towns of Bakhmut, Soledar, and Avdiivka.