General Staff: Ukraine shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on June 7 that another Russian Su-25 jet aircraft had been downed in the past 24 hours.

The Su-25 is meant to provide close air support for Russian troops on the ground.

The General Staff did not specify where Ukrainian forces shot down the Soviet-era aircraft, unlike its update on April 7, when it announced that a Su-25 had been shot down near Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian forces have successfully taken out 314 Russian aircraft, along with 299 helicopters, according to the General Staff.