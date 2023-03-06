Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels over 95 Russian attacks in 5 areas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2023 8:20 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military repelled over 95 Russian attacks in five areas on March 5, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

According to the update, the attacks were repelled in Belohorivka and Nevsky in Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast and Zaliznyansk, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, and Ivanivskyi in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff also said that Russia "continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, continues to carry out artillery attacks on civilian sites and homes of the civilian population, and to try to destroy the critical infrastructure of our country."

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 27 air strikes and four missile strikes, carrying out more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems. "The threat of further missile strikes by Russia is very likely throughout the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff wrote.

The General Staff noted that Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Shakhtarsk.

Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut: ‘Our troops are not being protected’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.