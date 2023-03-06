General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels over 95 Russian attacks in 5 areas

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military repelled over 95 Russian attacks in five areas on March 5, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

According to the update, the attacks were repelled in Belohorivka and Nevsky in Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast and Zaliznyansk, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, and Ivanivskyi in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff also said that Russia "continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, continues to carry out artillery attacks on civilian sites and homes of the civilian population, and to try to destroy the critical infrastructure of our country."

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 27 air strikes and four missile strikes, carrying out more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems. "The threat of further missile strikes by Russia is very likely throughout the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff wrote.

The General Staff noted that Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Shakhtarsk.

