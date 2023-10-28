Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 Russian missiles overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down three out of four Iskander cruise missiles Russia launched at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Oct. 28, the Air Force reported.

The remaining missile “also did not reach its target,” according to the Air Force. The missiles were reportedly launched from Dzhankoi in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council head Mykola Lukashuk clarified that the one missile not downed by air defenses exploded in the air over the Kryvyi Rih district.

The regional authorities didn’t report any casualties or damage as a result of the Russian missile attack.

Explosions were heard in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih at around 1 a.m. local time, according to local Telegram channels.

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts at night and on Oct. 27, damaging 14 houses in Nikopol and leaving 1,200 families without power, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak. No casualties were reported.