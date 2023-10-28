Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 Russian missiles overnight

by Dinara Khalilova October 28, 2023 9:59 AM 1 min read
A part of a missile which landed on a street is seen after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 29, 2023, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down three out of four Iskander cruise missiles Russia launched at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Oct. 28, the Air Force reported.

The remaining missile “also did not reach its target,” according to the Air Force. The missiles were reportedly launched from Dzhankoi in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council head Mykola Lukashuk clarified that the one missile not downed by air defenses exploded in the air over the Kryvyi Rih district.

The regional authorities didn’t report any casualties or damage as a result of the Russian missile attack.

Explosions were heard in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih at around 1 a.m. local time, according to local Telegram channels.

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts at night and on Oct. 27, damaging 14 houses in Nikopol and leaving 1,200 families without power, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak. No casualties were reported.

'We can't allow Putin to prevail,' says Speaker Johnson after being elected, but his track record says opposite
Representative Mike Johnson, elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 25, has been deemed bad news for Ukraine. Johnson regularly voted against aid for Ukraine and was backed by the Ukraine-skeptic hard-right in his bid for speakership after the weeks-long scramble to replace th…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
