Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia
Death toll rises in Russia's March 22 missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 4:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll from Russia's missile attack on Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine on March 22 has risen to two after another victim died in the hospital, Ukrainian media reported, citing the Zaporizhzhia Oblast military administration.

The deceased, a man born in 2004, had a traumatic brain injury. He was among the 33 people injured when two apartment buildings in the city were targeted in the Russian attack. One person died in the hospital from their injuries right after the attack.

Zaporizhzhia has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.Russia declared an illegitimate annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the fall, along with Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts. Part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under occupation, but Russian forces have not been able to capture the entirety of the oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
