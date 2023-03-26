Death toll rises in Russia's March 22 missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll from Russia's missile attack on Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine on March 22 has risen to two after another victim died in the hospital, Ukrainian media reported, citing the Zaporizhzhia Oblast military administration.

The deceased, a man born in 2004, had a traumatic brain injury. He was among the 33 people injured when two apartment buildings in the city were targeted in the Russian attack. One person died in the hospital from their injuries right after the attack.

Zaporizhzhia has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.Russia declared an illegitimate annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the fall, along with Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts. Part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under occupation, but Russian forces have not been able to capture the entirety of the oblast.