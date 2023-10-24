General Staff: Ukraine downs 6 Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down six Shahed-type drones Russian forces launched overnight on Oct. 24, according to the General Staff update.

The Russian forces launched four missiles and 68 air strikes against Ukraine over the past 24 hours. They also used multiple launch rocket systems to target the Ukrainian military positions and civilian population. Ukraine's Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under attack.

Russian forces also shelled three settlements near the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 23, firing five times and causing at least 48 explosions, according to the local military administration. The attacks struck the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, and Khotin.

Russia has currently deployed over 400,000 soldiers in Ukrainian territory, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov reported earlier. "There are enough forces for separate operations in certain areas of the front. And the occupier's group in Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories, we remind you, is more than 400 thousand Russian servicemen," he said.