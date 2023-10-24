Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine downs 6 Russian drones

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 24, 2023 7:54 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down six Shahed-type drones Russian forces launched overnight on Oct. 24, according to the General Staff update.

The Russian forces launched four missiles and 68 air strikes against Ukraine over the past 24 hours. They also used  multiple launch rocket systems to target the Ukrainian military positions and civilian population. Ukraine's Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under attack.

Russian forces also shelled three settlements near the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 23, firing five times and causing at least 48 explosions, according to the local military administration. The attacks struck the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, and Khotin.

Russia has currently deployed over 400,000 soldiers in Ukrainian territory, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov reported earlier. "There are enough forces for separate operations in certain areas of the front. And the occupier's group in Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories, we remind you, is more than 400 thousand Russian servicemen," he said.

Demographic disaster: Ukraine’s biggest post-war threat
The threat of a demographic crisis has been building in Ukraine for a while but Russia’s full-scale invasion has pushed it to the breaking point. The country had a population of 41 million in 2021, by the government’s reckoning. Now, it hovers around 35 million and experts warn
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
