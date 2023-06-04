Update: Ukraine downed 6 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces downed six out of eight Iranian-made Shahed drones, as well as four out of six Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine overnight on June 4, the General Staff reported, citing updated information.

Previously Ukraine's Air Force reported, based on preliminary information, that air defense had shot down four of six cruise missiles and three of five drones.

During the day, the Russian army launched 7 missile attacks, 25 air strikes and about 20 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff said.

On June 2, Ukraine shot down more than 30 Russian aerial targets, including drones and missiles in Kyiv alone, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Russia conducted over 20 missile and drone attacks against Kyiv alone in May.



