Defense Ministry: Ukraine advances south of Bakhmut

by Martin Fornusek July 12, 2023 10:23 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier is seen inside of a howitzer near Vuhledar frontline amid Russia-Ukranie war in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 01, 2023. (Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military has advanced on Bakhmut's southern flank and solidified newly taken positions, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on July 12.

"We have conducted offensive operations today in the Bakhmut direction on the southern flank of Bakhmut. There are advances. Our defenders are now solidifying the captured positions," Maliar wrote on Telegram.

She added that near Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka, Ukrainian troops are holding back Russian attempts to advance.

The deputy defense minister also reported on Ukrainian offensive operations on the southern front line in the directions of Melitopol and Berdiansk.

"The military performs many tasks aimed at weakening the enemy and working out the situation before further actions," Maliar commented.

"In recent weeks, our defenders in the south have significantly undermined the offensive and defensive capabilities of the enemy."

Maliar added that thanks to the destruction of numerous ammunition warehouses, the number of Russian attacks has decreased.

Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing with heavy engagements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblast. While Ukraine has liberated 14 square kilometers in the past week, some Western partners have commented on the supposedly slow progress of the campaign.

To bolster the counteroffensive, the allies have provided Ukraine with new weapon systems, such as cluster munitions that are meant to be effective in clearing Russian trenches.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
