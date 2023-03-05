Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russians place air defense systems in residential quarters of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2023 12:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a March 5 report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia is now using residential areas of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast as a “human shield” for placing their anti-aircraft defense systems.

Nova Kakhovka is 50 kilometers northeast of Kherson, the region's capital city. It stands on the east bank of Dnipro River, right across from the Ukrainian-held territories on the west bank.

At the same time, the General Staff added that Russia is trying to improve its tactical positions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions in order to resume the offensive.

Since the liberation of the southern city of Kherson on Nov. 11, 2022, the city has been subject of daily shelling by Russian troops.

On March 4, a Russian strike killed a 57-year-old man in Lvove, Kherson Oblast. And on March 3, police officers and volunteers came under fire in Kherson Oblast, the regional police reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
