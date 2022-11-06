General Staff: Russians destroy private boats in occupied Kherson Oblast en masse.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are also stealing engines and other property from boats moored on the banks of the Dnieper, Ukraine's General Staff said.

After the sinking of civilian boats, some of the fuel got into the river delta, threatening the environment of the local nature reserve, according to the General Staff.

In the town of Beryslav, the Russian military has ordered local residents to leave before Nov. 10 due to the “possible destruction” of the dam at the Kakhovka Power Plant, which holds about 18 million cubic meters of water, the General Staff said.