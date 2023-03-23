General Staff refutes its claim that Russian troops left Nova Kakhovka

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on March 23 that Russian forces are still stationed in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, refuting its initial claim they left the city.

According to the General Staff, information on the alleged departure of the Russian military shared on its Facebook page was a mistake.

“However, we will definitely liberate Nova Kakhovka as well,” Ukraine’s military added in its refuting statement.

Earlier the same day, the General Staff wrote that "all Russian army units" had withdrawn from the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, previously looting residents.

Nova Kakhovka stands on the east bank of the Dnipro River and is home to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant that connects it with the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the river.

After Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank in November 2022, Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.