Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
General Staff: Russian promises daily cash allowance to motivate soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 7:20 AM 1 min read
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are promised cash allowances as motivation to participate in assault operations, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning briefing.

"In order to motivate personnel, propaganda about daily cash allowances for participation in assault operations is being spread in the enemy's units," the General Staff wrote. Additional payments were also announced for each kilometer advanced.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Russian military has grappled with logistics, personnel issues, including poorly trained and unmotivated soldiers, and unit cohesion.

Russia’s recent failure in Vuhledar, a town that sits about 150 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, points to the poor training of the newly mobilized Russian soldiers, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update on Feb. 10.

Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armored vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault around Vuhledar, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported earlier on Feb. 10.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine denies Russia captured village near Bakhmut
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

