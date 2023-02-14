General Staff: Russian promises daily cash allowance to motivate soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are promised cash allowances as motivation to participate in assault operations, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning briefing.

"In order to motivate personnel, propaganda about daily cash allowances for participation in assault operations is being spread in the enemy's units," the General Staff wrote. Additional payments were also announced for each kilometer advanced.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Russian military has grappled with logistics, personnel issues, including poorly trained and unmotivated soldiers, and unit cohesion.

Russia’s recent failure in Vuhledar, a town that sits about 150 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, points to the poor training of the newly mobilized Russian soldiers, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update on Feb. 10.

Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armored vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault around Vuhledar, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported earlier on Feb. 10.

