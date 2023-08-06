General Staff: Russia has lost 249,700 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 6 that Russia had lost 249,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 590 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,237 tanks, 8,262 armored fighting vehicles, 7,441 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,965 artillery systems, 705 multiple launch rocket systems, 466 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,126 drones, and 18 boats.