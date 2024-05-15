Russian aerial bomb strike injures 3 healthcare workers on Kharkiv outskirts

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian aerial bomb strike injured two nurses and a doctor in Mala Danylivka, a village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, the community's head, Oleksandr Hololobov, told Suspilne Kharkiv on May 15.

Mala Danylivka is situated to the north of Kharkiv, around 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the border with Russia, where intense battles have been ongoing since May 10.

Hololobov told Suspilne Kharkiv that the bomb strike hit a residential neighborhood, damaging a hospital and cars parked nearby.

The strike wounded two nurses, one of whom suffered a traumatic brain injury. The head doctor of the hospital was also injured with a concussion.

The local authorities will assess how to continue to treat patients and repair the damage to the hospital, Hololobov said.

A Russian glide bomb attack on the neighboring town of Derhachi, 5 kilometers (3 miles) north of Mala Danylivka, injured at least eight people on May 2.