Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilian casualties, War, Ukraine, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian aerial bomb strike injures 3 healthcare workers on Kharkiv outskirts

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2024 2:30 PM 1 min read
Illustrative image of fragments caused by Russian shelling with KAB guided aerial bombs in Derhachi, Kharkiv Oblast, on 2 May, 2024. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian aerial bomb strike injured two nurses and a doctor in Mala Danylivka, a village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, the community's head, Oleksandr Hololobov, told Suspilne Kharkiv on May 15.

Mala Danylivka is situated to the north of Kharkiv, around 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the border with Russia, where intense battles have been ongoing since May 10.

Hololobov told Suspilne Kharkiv that the bomb strike hit a residential neighborhood, damaging a hospital and cars parked nearby.

The strike wounded two nurses, one of whom suffered a traumatic brain injury. The head doctor of the hospital was also injured with a concussion.  

The local authorities will assess how to continue to treat patients and repair the damage to the hospital, Hololobov said.

A Russian glide bomb attack on the neighboring town of Derhachi, 5 kilometers (3 miles) north of Mala Danylivka, injured at least eight people on May 2.

Defense Ministry confirms Russian units entered Vovchansk from north, fighting ongoing
Small Russian infantry units have entered Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast and are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of town, Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin said on air on May 15.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:34 PM

Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.
12:57 PM

Mayor: No plans to evacuate Kharkiv.

Speaking on national TV, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said around 6,000 people from the surrounding oblast who lived closer to the front lines had been taken to the city and housed in dormitories.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.