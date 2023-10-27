General Staff: Russia tries to regain lost ground at Andriivka, Verbove

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces tried to regain lost positions near Andriivka in the Bakhmut direction, and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its evening report on Oct. 27.

Moscow's attempts at Verbove were unsuccessful, and near Andriivka, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks, the report said.

Russia also continues to focus its efforts at Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops fought off 13 Russian assaults against Avdiivka and along the town's flanks, as well as 19 attacks in the Marinka direction, according to the General Staff.

Moscow's troops reportedly did not launch any new attacks in the Kupiansk or Lyman directions during the day on Oct. 27, as they were regrouping forces in those areas.

Throughout the day, the General Staff recorded 47 skirmishes with Russian forces, six Russian missile strikes, eight air strikes, and 27 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian forces escalated their offensive operations along much of the eastern front earlier this week, with a focus on the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marinka directions.

Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Ground Forces, said on Oct. 23 that Russia has failed to achieve any strategic success on the eastern front as Ukrainian forces are holding the defenses.