General Staff: Russia launches two missile attacks, shells multiple settlements on Feb. 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russia launched two missiles and 16 air strikes, including 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems, as of 6:00 PM on Feb. 13.

Areas in 59 settlements across Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kherson oblasts were shelled, including the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia region, and Kherson.

The report emphasizes that the threat of Russian missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.