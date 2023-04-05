General Staff: Russia launches 3 missiles, 47 airstrikes in the past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched three missiles and 47 airstrikes in the past day, according to a morning update from Ukraine’s General Staff.

Ukrainian forces downed 14 of the 17 Shahed-136 drones used in the Russian attack, which also included 42 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems. It resulted in casualties among the civilian population.

Russian forces continued concentrating efforts on advancing along Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions in Donetsk oblast as Ukrainian soldiers repelled 60 attacks.

Ukrainian Air Force targeted nine temporary Russian bases and shot down a KUB-type drone. Ukrainian rocket and artillery forces struck three command posts, two temporary bases, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, and an electronic warfare system.

According to the report, Russia continues attempting to exert psychological influence over residents of the occupied territories. They have reportedly disseminated leaflets about evacuation to Russia and threats related to the Ukrainian Armed Forces advances in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia oblast.