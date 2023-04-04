Ukraine downs 14 Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense downed 14 Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahad-131 drones overnight on April 4.

The drones were likely launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, according to an update from the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia has reportedly launched up to 17 drones against Ukraine.

There is no information on casualties or damage reported at the moment.

Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast overnight on April 4, attacking the region with an unspecified number of drones. Following the drone attacks, the Odesa Regional State Administration said that further rounds of attacks are possible.