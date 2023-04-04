Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine downs 14 Russian drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 4:49 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian air defense downed 14 Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahad-131 drones overnight on April 4.

The drones were likely launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, according to an update from the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia has reportedly launched up to 17 drones against Ukraine.

There is no information on casualties or damage reported at the moment.

Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast overnight on April 4, attacking the region with an unspecified number of drones. Following the drone attacks, the Odesa Regional State Administration said that further rounds of attacks are possible.

Russian forces launch 3 attacks on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops fired 14 rounds with mortars and 100 from automatic grenade launchers at Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, on April 3. No casualties were reported.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
