General Staff: Russia launches 11 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 53 missiles at Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on June 24.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces used 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, nine Kh-22 missiles, two Kalibr missiles, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and three Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, one Kalibr cruise missile and three drones.

Three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the capital on June 24 that caused a fire in a residential building, with eight more injured, according to local authorities.

Russia launched more than 20 missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding oblast in its eighth attack on the capital this month, according to Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko.

Missile debris shot down by the city's air defenses hit a 24-story apartment building in Kyiv's western Solomyanskyi district, causing a fire to break out on the 16th, 17th, and 18th floors, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

On the front line, the heaviest concentrations of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continue in the areas near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka. There were 10 front-line clashes over the past 24 hours, the General Staff wrote.

Ukrainian forces conducted 18 airstrikes on concentrated areas of Russian military personnel and destroyed one Russian anti-aircraft missile complex.