General Staff: Russia launched 5 missile attacks on Dec. 17

The Russian forces launched five missile attacks on Ukraine, damaging civilian infrastructure in Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 17.

Ukraine’s air defense downed two Onyx missiles Russia launched from occupied Crimea, the military said.

Russian forces also shelled Ukraine ten times, damaging civilian infrastructure in the southern city of Kherson. The General Staff said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.