Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia intensifies persecution of civilians in occupied areas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 8:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russians are increasingly pressuring civilians and raiding their homes in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Feb. 25.

Russians have set up a torture chamber in the city of Vasylivka in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported.

Torture locations have been found in multiple formerly occupied areas after they've been liberated, such as the city of Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast.

The General Staff also reported that in occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, "law enforcement" would be conducted in accordance with Russian laws, as of March. 1.

Waterboarding, electrocution and a kidnapped son: Ex-general tells of torture in Kherson
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
