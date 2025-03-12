General Staff: Russia has lost 889,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 889,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 12.

This number includes 1,430 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,306 tanks, 21,430 armored fighting vehicles, 40,274 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,390 artillery systems, 1,314 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,103 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,912 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.