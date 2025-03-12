The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 889,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian flags wave in a residential area heavily damaged in the village of Dolyna in Donetsk Oblast after Russian troops withdrew from the village on Sept. 24, 2022. (Metin Aktas / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 889,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 12.

This number includes 1,430 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,306 tanks, 21,430 armored fighting vehicles, 40,274 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,390 artillery systems, 1,314 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,103 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,912 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

US restores Ukraine aid following breakthrough talks, senior Ukrainian official says
“I have confirmation that security assistance from the U.S. has been resumed. The agreements are being implemented,” Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa wrote on March 11.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.