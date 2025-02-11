Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 851,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops ride an infantry fighting vehicle near Kharkiv on Sept. 9, 2022 (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 851,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 11.

This number includes 1,390 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,014 tanks, 20,844 armored fighting vehicles, 36,807 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,923 artillery systems, 1,275 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,060 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,755 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian court sentences soldier for killing 4 other servicemen, Mediazona reports
Russian Corporal Nikita Posmetukhov was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 10 by Russian authorities for shooting four other Russian soldiers in November 2023, Mediazona reported.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
