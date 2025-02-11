General Staff: Russia has lost 851,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 851,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 11.

This number includes 1,390 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,014 tanks, 20,844 armored fighting vehicles, 36,807 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,923 artillery systems, 1,275 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,060 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,755 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.