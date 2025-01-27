paint paint
General Staff: Russia has lost 831,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2025 8:29 AM 1 min read
Soldiers fire a 2C1 "Carnation" - Soviet 122-mm regimental self-propelled artillery installation, the world's first serial floating tracked self-propelled gun in Toretsk district, Ukraine on July 31, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 831,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27.

This number includes 1,430 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,871 tanks, 20,561 armored fighting vehicles, 35,183 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,339 artillery systems, 1,263 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,327 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Potential encirclement in Velyka Novosilka prompts questions about last-ditch withdrawal strategy
Thrusting forward with their vast manpower advantage, Russian troops are gradually penetrating Ukrainian defenses on the western edge of Donetsk Oblast and are close to capturing Velyka Novosilka. Located about 15 kilometers east of the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the vital road-junction vil…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
