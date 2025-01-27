General Staff: Russia has lost 831,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 831,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27.

This number includes 1,430 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,871 tanks, 20,561 armored fighting vehicles, 35,183 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,339 artillery systems, 1,263 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,327 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.