General Staff: Russia has lost 787,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 787,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 30.

This number includes 2,010 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,663 tanks, 20,003 armored fighting vehicles, 32,551 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,494 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 21,069 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.