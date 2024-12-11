This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
General Staff: Russia has lost 757,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
The artillery of Ukraine's 56th Brigade fires in the Bakhmut direction in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 24, 2023. (Oleh Arkhanhorodsky/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 757,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11.

This number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,526 tanks, 19,616 armored fighting vehicles, 31,073 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,067 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,023 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,111 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Politico lists Yermak, Putin among Europe's most influential people.

Politico presented on Dec. 10 its end-of-the-year list of the most influential people in Europe, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the finalists for the "dreamers" and "doers" categories, respectively.
