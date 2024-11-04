Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 700,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 4, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian equipment and dead Russian soldiers in the Kherson front-line area near the village of Krynki on April 14, 2024 (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 700,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 4.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,193 tanks, 18,538 armored fighting vehicles, 28,237 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,121 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,280 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s use of unidentified gas surges on the front line, Ukraine lacks detectors
Russia is increasingly deploying unidentified gas in its latest chemical warfare tactic against Ukrainian troops, who are losing ground across the hotspots of the eastern front line. Ukraine is currently unable to identify the majority of the gas used on the battlefield, compared to previous months…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Russia attacks supermarket in Kharkiv, injures 14.

The attack damaged a supermarket, multistory apartment buildings, commercial facilities, and cars. At least 14 people were wounded, including four police officers, Kharkiv regional police reported.
