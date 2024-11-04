General Staff: Russia has lost 700,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 700,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 4.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,193 tanks, 18,538 armored fighting vehicles, 28,237 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,121 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 994 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,280 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.