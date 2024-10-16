Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
General Staff: Russia has lost 672,850 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 16, 2024 8:15 AM 1 min read
A view of military equipment as Ukrainian soldiers carry out a mission in an AS-90 to shoot at Russian positions in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 14, 2024.(Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 672,850 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 16.

This number includes 1,450 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,997 tanks, 17,969 armored fighting vehicles, 26,732 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,459 artillery systems, 1,231 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,050 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: North Korea has sent 10,000 soldiers to Russia, Western source says
Key developments on Oct. 15: * North Korea has sent 10,000 soldiers to Russia, Western source says * Russia may resume strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector in autumn, winter, official warns * ‘No intact buildings left’ in Toretsk, accelerating Russian advance, military says * US lawmakers pressur…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:39 AM

Governor orders mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 15 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuations of residents living in the city of Kupiansk, as well as three adjacent communities, amid ongoing Russian advances in the region.
