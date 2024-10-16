General Staff: Russia has lost 672,850 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 672,850 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 16.

This number includes 1,450 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,997 tanks, 17,969 armored fighting vehicles, 26,732 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,459 artillery systems, 1,231 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,050 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.