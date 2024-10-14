General Staff: Russia has lost 670,190 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 670,190 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 14.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,975 tanks, 17,895 armored fighting vehicles, 26,622 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,421 artillery systems, 1,231 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,009 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.