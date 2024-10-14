Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian losses, War, Russian troops
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 670,190 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire self-propelled artillery near Toretsk, Ukraine, on July 31, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 670,190 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 14.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,975 tanks, 17,895 armored fighting vehicles, 26,622 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,421 artillery systems, 1,231 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,009 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine is holding front line in Kursk Oblast despite Russian attacks, Zelensky says
Key developments on Oct. 13: * Ukraine is holding front line in Kursk Oblast despite Russian attacks, Zelensky says * Prosecutors open investigation into alleged killing of 9 POWs by Russians in Kursk Oblast * Russia’s illegal use of Starlink terminals hastened fall of Vuhledar, WP reports * Ze…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:26 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 drones overnight.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Kh-59 cruise missiles, the Air Force said. The missiles targeted Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.