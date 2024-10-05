The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
General Staff: Russia has lost 659,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 5, 2024 9:07 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian soldiers with the 57th Motorized Brigade operate at an artillery position on June 9, 2024, near the town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 659,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 5.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,916 tanks, 17,658 armored fighting vehicles, 25,905 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,037 artillery systems, 1,216 multiple launch rocket systems, 970 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,529 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia lost more elite soldiers in 1 year near Vuhledar than in 10 years of Chechen War, BBC reports
The elite 155th and 40th marine brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, also known as the Black Berets, were involved in the storming of the city, supported by armored vehicles.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.