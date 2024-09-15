General Staff: Russia has lost 633,800 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 633,800 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 15.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,680 tanks, 17,063 armored fighting vehicles, 24,684 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,109 artillery systems, 1,186 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,234 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.