The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russian troops, War, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 633,800 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 15, 2024 9:19 AM 1 min read
A soldier bows his head, as Ukrainian armored vehicles maneuver and fire their 30mm guns, as Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades train for a major counteroffensive against Russian troops, in the Donbas region on April 26, 2023. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 633,800 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 15.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,680 tanks, 17,063 armored fighting vehicles, 24,684 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,109 artillery systems, 1,186 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,234 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

ATACMS restrictions subject of ‘intense consultations’ between Ukraine and allies, Sullivan says
ATACMS restrictions are “the subject of intense consultation among allies and partners, and will be (discussed) between President (Biden) and President Zelensky,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.