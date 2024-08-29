Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 612,390 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 8:18 AM 1 min read
Soldiers fire a 2C1 "Carnation" - Soviet 122-mm regimental self-propelled artillery installation, the world's first serial floating tracked self-propelled gun in Toretsk district, Ukraine on July 31, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 612,390 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 29.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,571 tanks, 16,699 armored fighting vehicles, 23,706 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,549 artillery systems, 1,174 multiple launch rocket systems, 939 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,369 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
