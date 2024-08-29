General Staff: Russia has lost 612,390 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 612,390 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 29.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,571 tanks, 16,699 armored fighting vehicles, 23,706 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,549 artillery systems, 1,174 multiple launch rocket systems, 939 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,369 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.