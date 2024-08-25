Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 607,680 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2024
Soldiers of the Adam Group operate an FPV (first-person-view) drone at front-line positions in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo: Francis Farrell/Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 607,680 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 25.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,547 tanks, 16,631 armored fighting vehicles, 23,475 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,396 artillery systems, 1,171 multiple launch rocket systems, 936 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,095 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
