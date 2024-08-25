General Staff: Russia has lost 607,680 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 607,680 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 25.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,547 tanks, 16,631 armored fighting vehicles, 23,475 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,396 artillery systems, 1,171 multiple launch rocket systems, 936 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,095 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.