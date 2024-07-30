General Staff: Russia has lost 577,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 577,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 30.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,381 tanks, 16,141 armored fighting vehicles, 21,687 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,056 artillery systems, 1,130 multiple launch rocket systems, 906 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,832 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.