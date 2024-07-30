Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Military, Ukraine
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 577,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 30, 2024 8:34 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from Ukraine's 59th Brigade wait to fire a Grad MLRS at a firing position around Avdiivka, Donetsk, Oblast, on Oct. 23, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ned Ram/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 577,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 30.  

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,381 tanks, 16,141 armored fighting vehicles, 21,687 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,056 artillery systems, 1,130 multiple launch rocket systems, 906 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,832 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian navy starts extensive drills involving majority of its fleet
The Russian navy began scheduled exercises involving a significant portion of its fleet, including 20,000 personnel and 300 ships, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on July 30.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.