General Staff: Russia has lost 557,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 557,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 13.

This number includes 1,120 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,199 tanks, 15,779 armored fighting vehicles, 20,461 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,216 artillery systems, 1,119 multiple launch rocket systems, 889 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,069 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.