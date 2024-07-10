Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 554,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 10, 2024 8:15 AM 1 min read
A destroyed Russian tank sits on the side of the road outside of the heavily damaged town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on January 11, 2023. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 554,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 10.

This number includes 1,100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,180 tanks, 15,715 armored fighting vehicles, 20,269 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,051 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 883 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,973 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine struck airbase, oil depot, and energy facility in Russia overnight, source says
Ukrainian intelligence agencies carried out an attack against a Russian military airfield, an energy substation, and an oil depot in three different regions overnight on July 9, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.
Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US.

Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia's war.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.