General Staff: Russia has lost 554,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 554,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 10.

This number includes 1,100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,180 tanks, 15,715 armored fighting vehicles, 20,269 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,051 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 883 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,973 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.