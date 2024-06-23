General Staff: Russia has lost 534,360 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 534,360 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 23.

This number includes 1,270 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,019 tanks, 15,398 armored fighting vehicles, 19,248 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,195 artillery systems, 1,108 multiple launch rocket systems, 863 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,355 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.