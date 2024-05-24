General Staff: Russia has lost 498,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 498,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 24.

This number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,635 tanks, 14,775 armored fighting vehicles, 17,569 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,902 artillery systems, 1,080 multiple launch rocket systems, 813 air defense systems, 356 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,401 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.