General Staff: Russia has lost 498,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Artillerymen of the Ukrainian 80th separate airborne assault brigade fire from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on April 18, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 498,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 24.

This number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,635 tanks, 14,775 armored fighting vehicles, 17,569 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,902 artillery systems, 1,080 multiple launch rocket systems, 813 air defense systems, 356 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,401 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Partisans: Attack on occupied Crimea damages communications equipment, casualties reported
An attack on Russian communications hub in the city of Alushta in occupied Crimea has caused “significant damage to equipment,” with numerous casualties reported, the partisan group Atesh claimed on May 24.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:29 AM

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills.

During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
